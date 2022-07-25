Lionsgate Play to stream 2022 Emmy Awards in India

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Jul 25 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 15:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on Monday.

Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 am onwards on September 13, according to a press release.

The award ceremony will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia and the Philippines, the streamer added.

Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President at Lionsgate, said the platform caters to a diverse set of audiences across the globe and it is their constant endeavour to provide the best of entertainment.

"Taking this thought further, we are delighted to LIVE stream the 74th Emmy Awards across three territories - India, Malaysia and the Philippines. There have been some phenomenal performances both in front of and behind the camera.

"With exciting performances and glorious victories, this year is set to get more vibrant and regal," Dhanuka said in a statement.

The nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on July 12.

HBO's critically-acclaimed series Succession amassed a whopping 25 nods, while Netflix smash hit Korean drama Squid Game created history as it became the first non-English language series to receive a nomination for the top Emmy honour -- Outstanding Drama Series.

From Lionsgate Play, political series Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, bagged four nominations -- Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series.

