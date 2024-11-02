Lupita Nyong'o, Jared Leto to lead 'Lunik Heist'

<p>Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actors Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto are set to headline <em>Lunik Heist,</em> an upcoming Cold War-era heist movie.</p>.<p>Actor-comic and <em>Saturday Night Live</em> veteran John Mulaney will also feature in the movie, which will be written and directed by Kemp Powers, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.</p>.<p><em>Lunik Heist,</em> which hails from Searchlight Pictures, follows the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 expedition in Mexico City and is based on an article by Jeff Maysh that was published in MIT Technology Review.</p>.Why audiences crave violence on OTT .<p>Powers is best known for co-directing <em>Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.</em> He also wrote <em>One Night in Miami,</em> which was based on his 2013 stage play.</p>.<p>Leto and Emma Ludbrook are producing the project under their Paradox banner, along with Mark Johnson for Gran Via Productions. Maysh serves as an executive producer.</p>