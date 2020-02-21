Lyca Productions booked in connection with 'Indian 2' accident

Three people were killed in an accident on the set of the Lyca Productions-backed Indian 2 on Wednesday (Feb. 19), which was being shot on the outskirts of Chennai. The mishap reportedly involved a crane that broke and fell on several people. Following the incident, the Chennai police booked the crane operator.

In the latest development, the police have also booked Lyca Productions in connection with the incident.

Confirming the same, Poonamallee police told The News Minute that they have booked the Subaskaran Allirajah-headed entertainment giant under Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery], 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Lyca Productions is yet to react to the charges.

Meanwhile, Indian 2 star and Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan recently commented on the accident and urged the film industry to ensure the safety of technicians. The 'Ulaga Nayagan' confirmed that he, director Shankar and actress Kajal Aggarwal could have been injured had they not moved away from the (accident) spot in the nick of time

Indian 2, marking Shankar's second collaboration with the 65-year-old, is a sequel to their 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. The vigilante-thriller features Kajal in the role of an aged woman and this has piqued curiosity. The film has a stellar supporting cast that includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Monster fame. Kanaa star Aishwarya Rajesh was originally supposed to be a part of the biggie but opted out due to her busy schedule.