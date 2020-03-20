‘Manjha’ is dedicated to those who believe in old-school romance, says Vishal Mishra

Singer-composer Vishal Mishra, who became a household name with the Kaise Hua number from the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, is back in the limelight with his latest song Manjha. The music video, featuring Aayush Sharma and Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar, has created a fair deal of buzz on social media and clicked with the target audience. Speaking exclusively to DH, Mishra opens up about the inspiration behind the number, his take on social media and the coronavirus pandemic.

How was the experience of working on Manjha?

The human touch is disappearing from romance these days. A few years ago, we used to write love letters to our loved ones but this does not happen anymore. Manjha is a thoughtful number dedicated to those who believe in old-school romance.

Has social media made life easier for upcoming artistes?

I keep it simple and always try to be what I am. So. it is definitely a boon for me.

Are there any negatives? How do you deal with them?

People always have an opinion on everything and that is their right. I try to respect one’s opinion and take things in my stride.

How did the music bug bite you?

I had a cassette with Arth songs on one side and the Saath Saath album on the other. I used to listen to these songs on my father’s walkman and they served as my early inspiration.

How would you describe your journey in the industry?

I come from a family where no one is even remotely connected to the music industry. I auditioned for a reality show nearly 10 years ago and got rejected in minutes. I recently won a Filmfare award (for Kabir Singh) and this is my journey.

What is your reaction to the novel coronavirus outbreak?

I request everyone to stay safe and not believe in rumours or unverified forwards. These are difficult times but we must have faith that the problem will eventually go away.