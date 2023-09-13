Home
entertainment

Manushi Chhillar shines in 'The Great Indian Family' trailer

Following her remarkable debut in 'Prithviraj', Manushi is now poised to make a highly-anticipated return to the silver screen in 'The Great Indian Family' opposite Vicky Kaushal.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 03:07 IST

Manushi Chhillar, who has been making waves in Bollywood, is all set to appear in a new project. Following her remarkable debut in Prithviraj, she is now poised to make a highly-anticipated return to the silver screen in The Great Indian Family, alongside a stellar ensemble cast that includes Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra.

The Great Indian Family promises to be an emotional roller-coaster. Manushi Chhillar takes on the role of a strong, opinionated woman whose journey unfolds as a cornerstone of support for Vicky Kaushal's character.

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The music is composed by Pritam.

In the trailer, Manushi Chhillar's charisma stands out, and with its all-star cast, The Great Indian Family promises to be a unique experience.

Manushi Chhillar's has been climbing up the ladder in the industry, and The Great Indian Family trailer reaffirms her status as a rising star. This film is a must-watch for anyone who loves family dramas with a dash of action. The film is all set to release on September 22.

(Published 13 September 2023, 03:07 IST)
