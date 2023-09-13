Manushi Chhillar shines in 'The Great Indian Family' trailer

The Great Indian Family promises to be an emotional roller-coaster. Manushi Chhillar takes on the role of a strong, opinionated woman whose journey unfolds as a cornerstone of support for Vicky Kaushal's character.

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The music is composed by Pritam.

In the trailer, Manushi Chhillar's charisma stands out, and with its all-star cast, The Great Indian Family promises to be a unique experience.

Manushi Chhillar's has been climbing up the ladder in the industry, and The Great Indian Family trailer reaffirms her status as a rising star. This film is a must-watch for anyone who loves family dramas with a dash of action. The film is all set to release on September 22.