Margot Robbie welcomes first child with Tom Ackerley

<p>Los Angeles: <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/gender/come-on-barbie-let-s-go-beyond-the-politics-of-feminist-inclusion-2653420">Barbie</a></em> star Margot Robbie and her husband, producer Tom Ackerley have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.</p>.<p>A source told <em>People</em> magazine that the couple welcomed the newborn recently.</p>.<p>Details about the baby, including his name and birthdate, are yet to be revealed.</p>.<p>A representative for Robbie and Ackerley, both 34, couldn't be reached to respond to the publication's request for comment.</p>.<p>Robbie made her first appearance since news broke that she was pregnant with her first baby by attending Wimbledon with Ackerley in July.</p>.<p>The couple met on the sets of <em>Suite Francaise</em> in 2013 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016.</p>.<p>They also co-founded the production banner LuckyChap Entertainment, which has backed films including the blockbuster <em>Barbie</em>, <em>Saltburn</em>, and <em>Promising Young Woman</em>.</p>