Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Margot Robbie welcomes first child with Tom Ackerley

Robbie made her first appearance since news broke that she was pregnant with her first baby by attending Wimbledon with Ackerley in July.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 06:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 06:29 IST
World newsEntertainment NewsTrendingMargot Robbie

Follow us on :

Follow Us