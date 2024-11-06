Home
Michael Jackson biopic delayed to October 2025

The movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua ('Equalizer' films, 'Training Day'), was previously planned for a release on April 18, 2025.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:38 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 10:38 IST
