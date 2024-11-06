Michael Jackson biopic delayed to October 2025

<p>Los Angeles: The release of <em>Michael</em>, the upcoming biopic on 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson, has been pushed by six months and will now hit the screens on October 3, 2025.</p>.<p>The movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua (<em>Equalizer</em> films, <em>Training Day</em>), was previously planned for a release on April 18, 2025.</p>.<p>According to <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>, <em>Lionsgate</em> -- the studio behind the feature -- made the announcement on Tuesday.</p>.<p><em>Michael</em> stars Jaafar Jackson, who is the nephew of the late pop superstar, in the title role.</p>.<p>Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo also round out the cast.</p>.Varun on Micheal Jackson's footsteps in 'Main Tera Hero'.<p>Fuqua is directing the film from a script by John Logan.</p>.<p>The project hails from producer Graham King, who earlier backed "Bohemian Rhapsody" which earned Rami Malek the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role. John Branca and John McClain are also credited as producers.</p>.<p>Footage from <em>Michael</em> was screened at CinemaCon in April, where King said the film will include 30 songs and have a lengthy runtime in order to do justice to Jackson's story.</p>.<p>Jackson, who has several hit tracks to his credit including <em>Beat It, Thriller, Black Or White, Smooth Criminal</em>, and <em>Billy Jean</em>, died in 2009 at the age of 50. </p>