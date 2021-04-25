Milind replies to how he got Covid despite 'being fit'

Milind Soman replies to question of how he got Covid-19 'despite being fit'

The actor had earlier said that he contracted the disease despite being 'reasonably careful' in taking all the precautions

Actor Milind Soman, who tested positive for Covid-19 in March and has recovered now, on Saturday said that people still ask him how he got the disease despite 'being fit'.

"People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick," the actor said in an Instagram post.

"People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat. I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalisations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums," he added.

Read: Sero-positivity 'lower' in smokers, vegetarians, says CSIR survey

He also revealed that a friend of his, who had a child, died of Covid-19 complications on Saturday.

The actor had earlier said that he contracted the disease despite being "reasonably careful" in taking all the precautions and said that he was not able to understand how he got infected or from whom.

"I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98 degree,' he said in an Instagram post.

Soman had tested negative for Covid-19 on April 5, nearly 2 weeks after contracting the disease. 

