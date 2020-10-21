Mira Nair had a clear vision, everything was sorted: Kavita Seth on composing for ‘A Suitable Boy’

Singer-composer Kavita Seth says that she enjoys composing tunes for the Mira Nair-helmed series A Suitable Boy as the noted filmmaker had a clear vision about the soundtrack.

Speaking to DH, the Iktara singer also opened up about her professional journey and said that she has been able to survive in the industry as she has been passionate about her craft right from childhood. She added that she is an admirer of Sufi music and wants to stay away from ‘item numbers’.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up A Suitable Boy?

In many ways, this project chose me and not the other way around. One day, I received a call that Mira Nair ji had been following my work and wanted me to compose for A Suitable Boy. This made me realise that if you keep working honestly, things will fall into place. Lage raho is the key (to success) in this industry.

How was the experience of composing music for the series?

This was originally supposed to be a film but the team ultimately decided to convert it into a series. Mira had a clear vision and knew exactly what she wanted. Everything was sorted and this made my job easy. We did recordings (conventionally) and nothing was programmed.

What type of feedback did you receive from the international audience after the show’s BBC premiere?

The feedback was really good. A lot of people said that they liked watching the show kynki Tabu ke aane per ek khoobsurat ghazal sunne ko milti hai.

How did you get interested in singing?

Bachpan se hi ek junoon/pagalpan sa tha and that is why I have been able to reach so far.

Did you face any difficulties during the pre-break period?

The pre-Bollywood phase was not easy. A lot of times, they said ‘her voice is good, let’s use her for item numbers’. I did not want to go down that route and eventually started doing concerts. The idea is to work with self-respect.

It appears that you are not too fond of ‘item songs’ in movies.

Nothing is good or bad in absolute terms. If such a song is needed then it is fine. It’s just that I prefer Sufi songs over such numbers. I attach importance to the poetry (poetic value) of the song.

Any advice for newcomers?

Everyone has a different take on this issue. I feel it is important to do full justice to the song I render. Basically, the idea is to give it your best.