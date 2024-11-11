Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise shares action-packed trailer; check out release date

<p>New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on Monday announced the highly anticipated eighth instalment of the "<em>Mission Impossible</em>" franchise titled "<em>Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning</em>" will arrive in theatres on May 23, 2025.</p>.<p>Cruise, who has been playing the character of Agent Ethan Hunt since the first Mission Impossible released in 1996, shared the action-packed teaser of the film on his official X handle.</p>.<p>"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies (on) May 23, 2025," he said.</p>.Musical group featuring award winning Indian-American singer Falu nominated for Grammy.<p>The movie, presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, is produced by Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie.</p>.<p>This comes almost two years after the release of the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible series -- "<em>Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning</em>".</p>.<p>The remaining six films that explore Agent Ethan Hunt's adventures are "<em>Mission: Impossible</em>" (1996), "<em>Mission: Impossible 2</em>" (2000), "<em>Mission: Impossible III</em>" (2006), "<em>Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol</em>" (2011), "<em>Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation</em>" (2015) and "<em>Mission: Impossible – Fallout</em>" (2018). </p>