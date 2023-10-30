JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Mohanlal's next movie titled 'Rambaan', Joshiy to direct film

Filming begins in mid-2024, the makers said in the official announcement teaser of 'Rambaan'.
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 12:10 IST

Follow Us

Kochi: Veteran actor Mohanlal on Monday announced that the title of his next Malayalam film is Rambaan, which will be directed by Joshiy.

The film marks a reunion for Mohanlal and Joshiy, who have collaborated on several films including Praja, Run Baby Run, No.20 Madras Mail, Naran, and January Oru Orma.

Mohanlal shared the film update on his official X page.

'Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul and Shailesh R. Singh! Your support means the world to us,' Mohanlal posted.

Filming begins in mid-2024, the makers said in the official announcement teaser of Rambaan.

The movie is expected to be released in theatres in 2025 on the festive occasion of Vishu and Easter.

Rambaan is a production of Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstin Media, and Nextel Studios.

Mohanlal's latest Malayalam release was Alone and he was most recently seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film Jailer.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 October 2023, 12:10 IST)
Entertainment NewsMohanlal

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT