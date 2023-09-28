More happy than on the release day of the movie: Jude Anthany Joseph on '2018' getting Oscar 2024 entry

"I exchanged video calls with the cast and crew of the film and congratulated each other. All are very happy with the recognition and would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the jury members. I spoke to producers and they're following up with the procedures and assured me that they will do the best whatever is required," added the filmmaker.

"I celebrated this feat with my family with an intimated dinner. I got calls from who's who in Kerala. I am humbled to get this recognition and would like to thank everyone who stood by me," said the 2018 maker.

"This film deserves praise as it talks about humanity which is a very rare thing these days. This is not just a movie but an anecdote of many Keralites who suffered a lot during the flood. I was also the victim and was affected badly by the 2018 Kerala floods," concluded JAJ.

The movie is based on the 2018 floods that ravaged Kerala and was reported as the worst ever floods in a century in the 'God's Own Country'.

The film featured Tovino Thomas, Tanvi Ram, Kunchako Boban and Aparna Balamurali in crucial roles. The makers claimed that the film had crossed over Rs. 200 crores at the box office to become one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema in June.