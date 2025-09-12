Movies struggling to go on floors despite exciting announcements

<p><strong>Dhanush - Arun Matheshwaran</strong></p>.<p>The <em>Ilaiyaraaja</em> biopic, starring Dhanush and directed by Arun Matheswaran, was announced amid much fanfare in March 2024. The event saw Kamal Haasan unveiling the first poster. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated project never moved forward and has since been put on the back burner.</p>.<p><strong>Kamal Haasan - Anbariv</strong></p>.<p>In early 2024, Kamal Haasan announced that his 237th film would be directed by stunt masters Anbariv. However, the project has yet to commence filming and continues to face regular delays. Nearly a year and a half after the announcement, the fate of the movie remains uncertain.</p>.<p><strong>Akshay Kumar - Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan</strong></p>.<p>Nearly three years ago, Akshay Kumar announced that he would play Major General Ian Cardozo in <em>Gurkha </em>and national award-winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will direct the project. However, the movie has been apparently put on hold for reasons only known to the producers.</p>.<p><strong>Silambarasan TR - Vetrimaaran</strong></p>.<p>After years of challenges, the Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran project finally seems to be taking shape. Despite facing numerous setbacks, the release of the teaser has given fans some hope. However, in the unpredictable world of showbiz, nothing can be guaranteed until the movie actually hits the screens.</p>.<p><strong>Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt - Karan Johar</strong></p>.<p>Originally announced in early 2020 with a massive cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar's period drama <em>Takht</em> has been stalled. The film was put on hold due to pandemic-related setbacks. Director Karan Johar, who put two years of work into the project, called the situation "very heartbreaking," but still holds out hope that it will be made someday.</p>