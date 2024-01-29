Munawar Faruqui wins 'Bigg Boss 17': All you need to know

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday was announced as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss season 17, beating actor Abhishek Kumar through live voting by Bigg Boss host and superstar Salman Khan. Faruqui won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with a brand new car.
Besides Faruqui and Kumar, the other three contestants who were competing for the trophy in the finale were actors Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and social media personality Arun Mahashetty.
Superstar Ajay Devgn served as the special guest on the last episode of the latest season that aired on Colors channel.
In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the stand-up comedian said, "I went inside the Bigg Boss 17 house to win the show and not even for a second I forgot about my dream or goal. There were distractions and I felt I had to distract myself from the game and fix the problems. The feeling and experience of winning the show is unreal, this victory and love that I have got is because of fans and almighty."
On allegations calling him a fixed winner, he said, "Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner (If one has to go through so much scrutiny as a supposed 'fixed winner, then it can't truly be a fixed victory). If I would have been a fixed winner, I would have got everything on a platter. My answer to people who are calling me a fixed winner is just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed. Having said that, people can have that feeling because when you have a strong fanbase, and you do such reality shows a lot of things are at stake and you lose a few things. To win things then you give it your best. Maybe before going to Bigg Boss I would have wanted to change perceptions but now I feel I can’t change everyone."
Many had predicted Faruqui's win on social media. The comedian first made headlines in 2021 when he was jailed for over a month for making remarks on Hindu deities during a stand-up show and allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
In 2022, he won another reality TV show, Lock Upp season one, which was hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.
During his stint on Bigg Boss season 17, Faruqui entertained fellow housemates and viewers with his wit and charm. His personal life also remained a topic of discussion throughout the show.
The latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan.