Munawar Faruqui wins 'Bigg Boss 17': All you need to know

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday was announced as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss season 17, beating actor Abhishek Kumar through live voting by Bigg Boss host and superstar Salman Khan. Faruqui won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with a brand new car.

Besides Faruqui and Kumar, the other three contestants who were competing for the trophy in the finale were actors Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and social media personality Arun Mahashetty.

Superstar Ajay Devgn served as the special guest on the last episode of the latest season that aired on Colors channel.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the stand-up comedian said, "I went inside the Bigg Boss 17 house to win the show and not even for a second I forgot about my dream or goal. There were distractions and I felt I had to distract myself from the game and fix the problems. The feeling and experience of winning the show is unreal, this victory and love that I have got is because of fans and almighty."