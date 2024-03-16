‘My endeavour is to preserve my grandfather’s legacy’

Unfortunately, no, but after coming across my grandfather’s photograph in the attic and learning about my Indian ancestry from my mother (Nilima Annaliese Dietze), I was in New York on a business trip. By chance I visited the Roerich Art Gallery and spoke to the curator at length about my roots after which he brought up a box with a photograph of Devika Rani on top. It was full of Bombay Talkies documentation which she had sent there — she was married to Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich — when she could not take care of it anymore herself. Over the next few months, I stayed in touch with the curator who eventually delivered several boxes to me in Australia.