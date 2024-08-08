Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged; 'Overjoyed' Nagarjuna shares pictures

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

"Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love," he wrote alongside a series of pictures of the engaged couple.

Chaitanya, 37, and Sobhita, 32, were rumoured to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on a vacation in Europe.