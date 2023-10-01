Naseeruddin Shah's comment on housewives working more than 'mard' under social media's radar

Actor Naseeruddin Shah recently appeared on ‘Be a man, Yaar!’- a talk show hosted by Nikhil Taneja. While at the show, Shah commented on unhealthy traits of masculinity and stereotypes attached with traditional gender roles. One particular part of the interview, wherein Shah addressed Taneja’s question on whether men, feeling emotionally drained, tend to enjoy illogical masala movies purely for entertainment, has come under the radar of social media.

“Women’s lives, particularly housewives’ lives are tougher and that is why a film which women like, will always be a success. And women like sensitive things. But men have this luxury of indulging..Bohot thaka hua hoon, jaao, paani lao, din bhar kaam kiya hai”. Arre! do women sleep a full day? They are also working, and probably more than you. So it's purely an indulgence and nothing else. I really admire those who help at home, those who understand their responsibilities that they too live in the house and therefore help in performing chores..The men, they say ‘I came by bus, I’m tired’…Arre Mard ho, thak kaise gye!” Shah had said.

This segment has sparked considerable debate on gender roles within households. The sarcasm behind ‘mard ho, thak kaise gye’ (you’re a man, why are you tired) seems to have missed the pole, with people also pointing out to ‘insensitivity’ towards men that Shah’s statement elicit.

