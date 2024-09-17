Nayanthara’s ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ to be directed by Sundar C

Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, is joining forces with Lady Superstar Nayanthara for the sequel of Mookuthi Amman. The makers also confirmed that celebrated director Sundar C, known for his horror movies, will helm the film. The movie is produced with a significant budget and on a grand scale and the makers are leaving no mark to deliver a visual masterpiece.
After the huge success of Aranmanai 4, Sundar C is ready to take on Mookuthi Amman 2, and the announcement has generated considerable buzz across the film industry. Lady Superstar Nayanthara returns in this much-awaited film, promising an even grander and more spectacular cinematic experience.
Produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner along with Rowdy Pictures, Avni Cinemax [P] LTD, the film will fall under the ‘Divine Fantasy’ genre, appealing to audiences of all backgrounds.
The project is co-produced by IVY Entertainment, B4U Motion Pictures, headed by Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah, and Raja Subramanian.
Moreover, Mookuthi Amman 2 will present a new storyline, distinct from the first installment, with many thrilling theatrical sequences. Details about the cast and crew will be revealed soon. Both fans and industry insiders highly anticipate the film.
Published 17 September 2024, 08:56 IST