Nayanthara’s ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ to be directed by Sundar C

Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, is joining forces with Lady Superstar Nayanthara for the sequel of Mookuthi Amman. The makers also confirmed that celebrated director Sundar C, known for his horror movies, will helm the film. The movie is produced with a significant budget and on a grand scale and the makers are leaving no mark to deliver a visual masterpiece.

After the huge success of Aranmanai 4, Sundar C is ready to take on Mookuthi Amman 2, and the announcement has generated considerable buzz across the film industry. Lady Superstar Nayanthara returns in this much-awaited film, promising an even grander and more spectacular cinematic experience.