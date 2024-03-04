Netizens lash Rajinikanth for his 'ill conduct' at Jamnagar airport

Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the influential personalities to arrive to be part of the glitzy pre-wedding festivities of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Thalaivar Rajini, who was seen wearing a blue polo t-shirt and grey track pant, arrived with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth on the final day of the three-day festivities which began on March 1.
On his arrival, the Jailer actor was seen posing for a family picture for the gathered photographers before leaving for the venue. Visuals of Thalaivar’s arrival at Jamnagar airport are going viral on all social media platforms.
However, what caught everyone’s eye was a gesture by Rajinikanth towards his house help which has become a talk of the town. While posing for the photographs at the Jamnagar airport, Rajini was seen allegedly ‘shooing away’ the house help which didn’t go well with netizens.
The superstar’s act 'ill treating' his staff in a public was caught on camera and has sparked an outrage on social media. Several social media users took to their account and lashed Rajini for this behaviour.
A social media wrote, "Cheapest behaviour from #Rajinikanth!"
Another user wrote, "Just Look at the way, the helper woman is Treated..!!
Avanga kuda lan Photo eduthuka maatingala sir? @rajinikanth"
Netizens are lashing the living legend for his poor behaviour and several fans expressed their shock and disappointment at his behaviour.
The visual is spreading like wildfire across social media platforms, and condemnation continues to flood upon the actor from all corners.
This comes after the news of Rajini building a massive hospital for the poor made headlines recently. Rajini has bought land in Thiruporur in Tamil Nadu and recently visited the office for registration.
On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently busy filming Vettaiyan, the Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions.