Nicholas Hoult to enact Lex Luthor's character in 'Superman: Legacy'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that actor Nicholas Hoult will be essaying the role of Superman's arch nemesis Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy.

Gunn, the co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, shared the news on Threads and also posted with the English actor, who is known for starring in movies such as X-Men franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite and Hulu series The Great.

"Yes, finally I can answer, Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn’t be happier. We went out to dinner last night to celebrate & discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget. But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn’t you tell us it was true? Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn’t final until a couple days ago and I don’t want to tell you all something that isn’t certain," the filmmaker said.