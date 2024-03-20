No future Razakar should take birth in this country: 'Razakar' producer G N Reddy

“The movie-making has not been a cakewalk as I faced a lot of hiccups during the making. I narrated this script to many A-listers and everyone backed out due to the controversial subject. The journey especially after the release of the first motion was terrible. I received over 1100 death threats and it took my life for a toss," said producer Reddy while narrating his working experience.

“In my political service, I kept thinking of making this movie and I guess the correct time came after four decades of my political service. Whatever happens, is for the good and I am happy that the movie is out and the audience is getting to know about Razakars,” Reddy added.

“However, I am happy that finally my dream has come true and the picture has hit the theatres and is getting a good response from the audience. This movie is a tribute to those who suffered the most from Razakars’ harsh treatment. I made this movie with one aim no Razakar should take birth in this country and I believe I have succeeded to an extent,” Producer Gudur Narayana Reddy concluded.

Helmed by Yata Satyanrayana, the movie stars Makarand Deshpande, Bobby Simha, Vedhika, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others in key roles and is produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy. The movie was released on March 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam and is running successfully.