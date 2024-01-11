No intentions of hurting Hindus, Brahmins: Zee Studios issues apology, removes 'Annapoorani' from Netflix

In a shocking turn of events, Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s last outing, Annapoorani, has now been removed from the streaming giant Netflix.

The move comes after receiving backlash for hurting religious sentiments. A huge controversy erupted after the release of the film. It is alleged that some scenes interpret Lord Ram as a meat eater.

Ever since its release, the film has been embroiled in controversy. Social media kept protesting and demanding the withdrawal of this film.