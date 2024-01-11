No intentions of hurting Hindus, Brahmins: Zee Studios issues apology, removes 'Annapoorani' from Netflix

In a shocking turn of events, Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s last outing, Annapoorani, has now been removed from the streaming giant Netflix.
The move comes after receiving backlash for hurting religious sentiments. A huge controversy erupted after the release of the film. It is alleged that some scenes interpret Lord Ram as a meat eater.
Ever since its release, the film has been embroiled in controversy. Social media kept protesting and demanding the withdrawal of this film.
Activist Ramesh Solanki has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the makers and Nayanthara for alleging that their film has hurt Hindu sentiments.
Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad raised slogans outside the Netflix office and demanded that the film be taken down from the platform.
Reacting to this issue the makers Zee Studios have also issued an apology.
Apology letter by Zee Studios.
The film stars Nayanthara, Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Karthik Kumar and Suresh Chakaravarthy. Music is composed by Thaman. Zee Studios, Trident Arts and Naad SStudios have bankrolled the film. The movie hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.