No OTT platform is buying 'All We Imagine As Light', claims Hansal Mehta

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam,All We Imagine As Light is an official Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:14 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 09:14 IST
Entertainment NewsOTTHansal Mehta

