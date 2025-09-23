<p>Actor-filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishab-shetty">Rishab Shetty</a> addressed the viral post urging audiences to avoid alcohol, smoking and meat consumption on the day of watching Kantara at the theaters, making his stand clear, he said that neither he nor the production house was involved in or endorsed the message.</p><p>“We were absolutely shocked when we saw the post. Nobody has the right to question another person’s food choices. It is up to them how they live their life. This has nothing to do with our production house,” said Rishab Shetty while interacting with the media during the trailer launch of <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>.</p>.<p>It all began when a post by the fan account 'Kantara Parva' ignited debate for promoting a movement titled 'Kantara Sankalpa' on social media. In the post, fans were encouraged to take a pledge to “three divine steps”—avoiding alcohol, smoking and meat consumption—on the day of watching the movie at the theaters. Participants were also invited to complete a Google form to receive a “certificate of participation.”</p><p>Resembling an official promotion and bearing the film’s logo, the post sparked criticism across social media. Many users pointed out that meat consumption is a key element of the Daiva Kola ritual practiced in coastal Karnataka. Nonetheless, several fans went ahead, submitted the Google form, received participation certificates and posted them on X (formerly Twitter).</p><p>However, following the backlash, the fan page took down the post and also issued an apology: “The message I posted earlier has nothing to do with the Kantara film team. It was a personal mistake on my part. Please don’t let anyone take offence. Thank you.”</p>.<p>Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty are banking on the film’s content and have adopted a distinctly low-key promotional approach. Except for a handful of posters and the trailer, they’ve kept most aspects of the film hidden.</p><p>While the movie does star Mohanlal and other big names, so far, the makers have only introduced Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, apart from Rishab Shetty, who is believed to be a divine messenger. Now, with only 10 days to go before its big release, the team is sticking to their strategy of keeping everything closely guarded.</p><p>The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>, shows Rishab Shetty as a fierce warrior rising against a tyrannical king, hinting at his role as the divine protector. The movie is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films and is set to hit screens worldwide on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.</p>