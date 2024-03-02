JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Nora Fatehi joins cast of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’

Production banner Excel Entertainment announced the news of Fatehi's casting and also unveiled her first look from the film on Instagram.
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 07:51 IST

Mumbai: Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi has boarded Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film Madgaon Express, the makers said on Saturday.

“Sabke hai glamour ke sapne, par iss baar, lag gaye apne... #MadgaonExpress trailer out on 5th March,” the post read.

Madgaon Express is a comedy which follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Kemmu, whose acting credits include Kalyug” the Golmaal franchise, Go Goa Gone and Lootcase, has also written the script of the upcoming film.

Madgaon Express is set for a theatrical release on March 22.

(Published 02 March 2024, 07:51 IST)
