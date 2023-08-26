Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Not a dream but actors prevent a debacle

The film has its predecessor's imprint both in tone and tenor.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 23:45 IST

Follow Us

Dream Girl 2
2023
2.5/5
Director:Raaj Shandilya
Cast:Ayushmaan Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Annu Kapoor

The making of a quality commercial film depends on a good plot on a big canvas and gripping acting. Raaj Shandilya's Dream Girl 2 fails to score on the first count but is redeemed by Ayushmaan Khurrana and his team.

The film starts where its prequel Dream Girl (2019) ends. Rising debts and unreasonable demands from his would-be-father-in-law force Karam (Ayushmaan Khurrana) to play a girl once again.

He is joined by his dad Jagjit Singh (Annu Kapoor) and buddy Smiley Singh (Manjot Singh) in his shenanigans. Smiley's inter-religious romance takes the trio to his sweetheart's house, where they have to deal with her taskmaster father Abu (Paresh Rawal) and his son Shahrukh (Abhishek Bannerjee).

Karam also has to placate his sweetheart Pari, who suspects his odd behaviour with other women. His avatar as Pooja, marriage to Shahrukh and the subsequent revelation of the latter's sexuality spark off a hilarious set of incidents that lead to the climax.

The film has its predecessor's imprint both in tone and tenor. Abhishek Bannerjee's reprisal as the male opposite Pooja and Kapoor's passionate old-age romance only increase the parallels. However, the plot is loosely knit, with the twists and turns superimposed to push it forward. The moralistic speech at the end is too raw to be taken seriously.

Dream Girl 2 is another Ayushmaan Khurrana show, as the versatile actor pulls off a memorable performance with style. His presence evokes laughter as he strikes a strong rapport with Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, who use their experience to good effect. Khuranna's double role leaves little for Ananya to do. All in all, seasoned actors save a sinking ship but not entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 August 2023, 23:45 IST)
Entertainment NewsbollywoodAyushman Khurrana

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT