Not easy to market non-Bollywood music, good content can find its way: 'Aawazein' singer Rahul Jain

Singer-music composer Rahul Jain, who has impressed a section of the audience with his latest song Aawazein, says it is not easy to promote/ market non-Bollywood music as independent artistes do not have enough resources at their disposal. He, however, feels that good work can find an audience on its own. He also opens up on working on Aawazein and reveals that it is a special song in the 'sad zone' that talks about failed relationships.

Edited excerpts from an e-mail interview with DH:

What encouraged you to take up Aawazein?

Aawazein is something that is really close to my heart. There are times when relationships don't work because of misunderstandings and other factors. I think it is everyone's story and (such a thing) happens in everyone's life. So, Awaazein is something that is in the sad zone and will connect with one and all. Everything -- right from to the lyrics to the composition -- is just so catchy. Moreover, the video adds (a new dimension) to the song.

Aawazein is a number about heartbreak. Was recording it a draining experience?

Yes, it was. I tried a lot of permutations and combinations while recording it, giving (the correct) feel and texture. I also tried getting into the zone one would be in when dil ekdm toota hua hai.

How easy or difficult is it to market/ promote non-Bollywood music?

I think it's difficult to market non-Bollywood music. To be very frank, there is a sizeable budget available for marketing Bollywood music. However, independent artistes have limited resources. That said and done good content can find its way.

How did you get interested in music?

Music is something which has been really special for me and my interest in it is through (is associated with) my upbringing. My parents loved music and I grew up in a very musical atmosphere.

Your favorite composers?

I love RD Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal Ji. I also love AR Rahman, Pritam, and several other music composers.

How do you deal with failure?

I think that success and failure are a part of life. So, I go on a good note (fine) with failure. I try to take a lot of lessons from the failures and improve my strategy/ working style. The next step is a success.