'Not Out' movie review: A perfect weekend family entertainer

Filmmaker Ambarisha’s ‘Not Out’ is set against the backdrop of the Covid 19 pandemic and is about the triumph of good over evil. The film’s narrative emphasises the importance of humanity over greed and power.
The story follows Devaraj (Ravishankar), a ruthless money lender. His insatiable hunger for wealth and power drives him to exploit and torture his debtors which include Ajaya, an ambulance driver struggling to repay his loan, and Sridhar, whose ancestral property has been illegally seized by Devaraj.
When circumstance brings Sridhar and Ajaya together, Sridhar concocts a plan to utilise Ajaya to eliminate Devaraj and reclaim his property. But will Sridhar succeed? How will Ajaya manage to repay his loan? Will the Covid 19 lockdown hinder their efforts? The rest of the story unfolds with twists and turns, providing answers to these questions.
While ‘Not Out’ may not be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, it keeps the audience engaged and invested in the characters’ journeys. The first half of the film establishes the characters and their backstories, laying the groundwork for a suspenseful and intense second half.
The story is presented as a flashback. In a way, the narrative itself is the protagonist.
The director strikes a perfect balance with humour that breaks the monotony of the plot. Despite being a suspense thriller, the film refrains from incorporating action sequences as the plot doesn’t necessitate them.
There are certain scenes that stretch credibility, such as the depiction of people gathering and a pub functioning during the lockdown, which defy logic.
Ravishankar and Gopalkrishna Deshpande are a delight to watch. Sudhir and Rachana slip effortlessly into their roles. However, Ajaya struggles to convey emotions convincingly.
Judah Sandy’s music composition perfectly complements the theme and elevates the overall viewing experience. ‘Not Out’ makes for a perfect weekend family entertainer.
