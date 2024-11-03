'Not smoking anymore': Shah Rukh Khan announces to fans on 59th birthday

<p>New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who used to be a heavy smoker, has revealed that he has finally kicked the habit.</p>.<p>The actor shared the health update with his admirers who gathered to celebrate his 59th birthday on Saturday at an auditorium in Mumbai.</p>.<p>In a video from the event shared by his fan club on X, Shah Rukh can be heard saying: "There's a good thing – I'm not smoking anymore, guys. I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it (the side-effects). Inshallah, that will also get ok."</p><p>In 2012, the actor drew flak for smoking in public during an IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, but escaped with a paltry fine of Rs 100 after he pleaded guilty before a court in Jaipur.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family, fans.<p>At a media event in 2017, Shah Rukh said he was planning to quit smoking and drinking for the sake of his children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.</p>.<p>At Saturday's fan event, Shah Rukh also promised fans to entertain them for at least next 10 years.</p>.<p>"I want to make special films for the next 10 years. I really want to entertain all of you happily," he said.</p>.<p>The actor will next be seen in <em>King</em>, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also star his daughter Suhana. </p>