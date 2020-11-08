Kamala Harris will run the show: Kangana Ranaut

Not sure about Gajni Biden, Kamala will run the show: Kangana Ranaut

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 23:01 ist
As congratulations poured in from world leaders and supporters for the 77-year-old Joe Biden, India boasts the victory of the nation's 'homegirl' Kamala Harris.

Kangana Ranaut took it to Twitter to congratulate the vice president-elect, and side-by-side taking a jibe at Biden. The Manikarnika actress dubbed the president-elect at 'Gajni Biden' and said that Kamala may be the one who runs the show more than him.

“Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected into him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamala Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day. (sic)," she tweeted.

Needless to say, the Twitterati jummped in with mised responses:

 

Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, is the oldest person ever elected to the White House. Harris, the junior senator from California, is the first woman and first Black person to be elected vice president.

 

