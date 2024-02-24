Now is my time to do some action: Kiara Advani on bagging 'Don 3' role

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kiara Advani said she is excited about her first action movie, Don 3, which will explore a never-before-seen-side of her as an actor.

Advani was recently announced as the female lead for Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead.

“I’ve an action hero (husband, Sidharth Malhotra) at home who is doing a great job. But this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different, I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre (action) I was longing to get myself to, change the vibe, change the way I’ve been perceived so far, and that’s what is exciting,” the actor said during a session in ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0.

“As an actor you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe this is who you are. So, there will be a lot of prep for the film (‘Don 3’) but I’ve got time to do that. I’m very excited. I’ve never done an action movie, so now is my time to do some action,” she said.

The action franchise was inspired by megastar Amitabh Bachchan-Zeenat Aman starrer 1978 movie of the same name. The new franchise featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan who played Don in Akhtar’s 2006 movie Don and its 2011 follow-up Don 2 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Roma.