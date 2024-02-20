Kiara Advani roped opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'

In a special announcement, makers of Don 3, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar dropped a subtle hint about the upcoming movie yesterday.
Cinema lovers flooded social media eagerly waiting for the announcement about the female lead of the movie. The suspense had been building ever since Ranveer Singh was announced as the male lead of the film, the news made headlines sparking excitement for every Don franchise fan.
The moment everyone had been waiting for, arrived as the makers made the announcement. The news was about the female lead of Don 3. The makers have zeroed down on Kiara Advani for this project.
Known for her versatility and captivating performances, actress Kiara Advani ignites the Don universe with her action film debut.
Fans are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting to see the chemistry between Kiara and Ranveer, renowned for their talent and screen presence, as they unite for a project for the first time.
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 promises to deliver another action-packed instalment, setting the stage for a remarkable cinematic journey.
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment, the highly awaited instalment of the franchise will soon go on floors.