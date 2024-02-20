Kiara Advani roped opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'

In a special announcement, makers of Don 3, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar dropped a subtle hint about the upcoming movie yesterday.

Cinema lovers flooded social media eagerly waiting for the announcement about the female lead of the movie. The suspense had been building ever since Ranveer Singh was announced as the male lead of the film, the news made headlines sparking excitement for every Don franchise fan.

The moment everyone had been waiting for, arrived as the makers made the announcement. The news was about the female lead of Don 3. The makers have zeroed down on Kiara Advani for this project.