Orry leaves fans speechless with shocking US citizenship and Trump vote revelation

<p>Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is an influencer who has gained popularity on social media simply through his appearances. Be it attending a party, event or a function, Orry is everyone’s favourite. Recently, he made headlines by disclosing his nationality.</p><p>Taking to social media, Orry revealed that he is a US citizen and has exercised his voting rights in the 2024 elections.</p>.<p>He shared on Instagram that he cast his vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 US Presidential Election. He posted his UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) ballot packet and voting confirmation. With pride, Orry displayed mail from the Boulder County Elections Division, confirming that his vote had been received. In a separate post, he also shared a direct message from Donald Trump’s official Instagram account.</p><p>This disclosure of US citizenship, along with his choice of candidate has ignited a storm of reactions on social media, as fans and the public responded strongly to the surprising news. The news of his US citizenship came as a bit of a surprise to followers, who hadn’t seen any prior hints of this status.</p><p>In the US Election, Donald Trump has claimed a decisive victory, winning by a large margin in critical swing states. US media outlets have confirmed Trump’s win, with Kamala Harris securing 224 electoral votes, while Trump surpassed the 270 votes needed to clinch the presidency.</p>