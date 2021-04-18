Oscars 2021: Here are the nominees for 'Actor in a Supporting Role'

The Oscars 2021, the biggest night in showbiz is around the corner and many expect it to be a sweet and memorable affair. Some of the most popular names from the film industry are vying for top honours this time around, which suggests that a keen contest is on the cards. Here is a look at the stars who are set to lock horns in the ‘Actor in a Supporting Role’ category.

Sacha Baron Cohen (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’)

The talented actor impressed fans with his performance in the hilarious Borat 2, a follow up to his cult film Borat. It was, however, his work in the hard-hitting The Trial of the Chicago 7 that helped bag an Oscar nomination. It was directed by Aaron Sorkin and featured him in the role of American political activist Abbie Hoffman. The actor delivered a realistic performance in the film, which was a complete departure from Borat 2.

Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

Daniel played the role of the feisty revolutionary socialist Fred Hampton in the gripping biographical drama with political undertones. The young actor did complete justice to the sequences highlighting the political/public life of the protagonist and proved that he is a star in the making. He also managed to bring out the vulnerability of his character in a few scenes.

Leslie Odom Jr (‘One Night in Miami’)

Leslie garnered critical acclaim for his sincere performance in One Night in Miami, which featured him in the role of the noted songwriter Sam Cook. The film was directed by Regina King and presented a fictional account of real-life events that took place in February 1964. It had a stellar cast headlined by Kingsley Ben-Adir and Eli Goree.

Paul Raci (‘Sound of Metal’)

The veteran hit the right notes with his gripping portrayal of a hearing-impaired recovering alcoholic in Sound of Metal. He was praised for internalising the character, making it easier for fans to relate to reel action. The film was directed by Darius Marder and featured Riz Ahmed.

Lakeith Stanfield (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

Lakeith did justice to a complex character with shades of grey and gave strong proof of his abilities as an actor. His equation with Daniel Kaluuya was a key aspect of Judas and the Black Messiah.