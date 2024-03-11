Oscars 2024: Best dressed celebs on the red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens, who announced her pregnancy with baseball player husband Cole Tucker, made a big statement with her black long-sleeved body-con gown.
Credit: Reuters
The multi-talented Emma Stone stole the show in a light green outfit with a flared, strapless bodice.
Credit: Reuters
Barbie best-supporting actress nominee America Ferrera arrived in a sparkly pink form-fitting gown.
Credit: Reuters
Lily Gladstone, a best actress nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon, walked the red carpet in a strapless midnight-blue velvet gown by Gucci.
Credit: Reuters
Hailee Steinfeld wore a gauzy aqua Elie Saab gown.
Credit: Reuters
Anya Taylor-Joy sparkled in a silvery strapless Dior gown.
Credit: Reuters
Anatomy of a Fall best director nominee Justine Triet opeted for a pantsuit decorated with sparkly lines.
Credit: Reuters
German actress Sandra Huller, known for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall, stunned everyone in a custom-made Schiaparelli black velvet dress.
Credit: Reuters
Nyad best actress nominee Annette Bening arrived wearing midnight blue outfit.
Credit: Reuters
Jodie Foster sizzled in a custom navy-blue LOEWE gown
Credit: Reuters
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in The Holdovers, sparkled in a light blue gown with voluminous feathery sleeves.
Credit: Reuters
Members of the 'Osage Nation', who sang the nominated best song from "Killers of the Flower Moon," graced the red carpet in colourful tribal dresses.
Credit: Reuters
Rita Moreno arrived in a black gown with ruffles at the neck and down the front.
Credit: Reuters
Carey Mulligan walked the red carpet in a white and black fishtail shape gown.
Credit: Reuters
Greta Gerwig wowed everyone in a gold column dress.
Credit: Reuters
Emily Blunt wore a striking dress from Schiaparelli.
Credit: Reuters
Billie Eilish channeled her look in the corpcore trend with a neat pencil skirt and blazer from Chanel.
Credit: Reuters
American filmmaker and screenwriter Ava DuVernay walked the red carpet in an ice blue coloured gown.
Credit: Reuters
Lupita Nyong’o graced the Oscar 2024 red carpet in Armani Prive blue gown.
Credit: Reuters