Homeentertainment

Oscars 2024: Best dressed celebs on the red carpet

From Vanessa Hudgens and Emma Stone to Billie Eilish and Carey Mulligan, check out all the best-dressed celebrities on the 96th Academy Awards red carpet.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 04:19 IST

Vanessa Hudgens, who announced her pregnancy with baseball player husband Cole Tucker, made a big statement with her black long-sleeved body-con gown.

Credit: Reuters

The multi-talented Emma Stone stole the show in a light green outfit with a flared, strapless bodice.

Credit: Reuters

Barbie best-supporting actress nominee America Ferrera arrived in a sparkly pink form-fitting gown.

Credit: Reuters

Lily Gladstone, a best actress nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon, walked the red carpet in a strapless midnight-blue velvet gown by Gucci.

Credit: Reuters

Hailee Steinfeld wore a gauzy aqua Elie Saab gown.

Credit: Reuters

Anya Taylor-Joy sparkled in a silvery strapless Dior gown.

Credit: Reuters

Anatomy of a Fall best director nominee Justine Triet opeted for a pantsuit decorated with sparkly lines.

Credit: Reuters

German actress Sandra Huller, known for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall, stunned everyone in a custom-made Schiaparelli black velvet dress.

Credit: Reuters

Nyad best actress nominee Annette Bening arrived wearing midnight blue outfit.

Credit: Reuters

Jodie Foster sizzled in a custom navy-blue LOEWE gown

Credit: Reuters

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in The Holdovers, sparkled in a light blue gown with voluminous feathery sleeves.

Credit: Reuters

Members of the 'Osage Nation', who sang the nominated best song from "Killers of the Flower Moon," graced the red carpet in colourful tribal dresses.

Credit: Reuters

Rita Moreno arrived in a black gown with ruffles at the neck and down the front.

Credit: Reuters

Carey Mulligan walked the red carpet in a white and black fishtail shape gown.

Credit: Reuters

Greta Gerwig wowed everyone in a gold column dress.

Credit: Reuters

Emily Blunt wore a striking dress from Schiaparelli.

Credit: Reuters

Billie Eilish channeled her look in the corpcore trend with a neat pencil skirt and blazer from Chanel.

Credit: Reuters

American filmmaker and screenwriter Ava DuVernay walked the red carpet in an ice blue coloured gown.

Credit: Reuters

Lupita Nyong’o graced the Oscar 2024 red carpet in Armani Prive blue gown.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 11 March 2024, 04:19 IST)
