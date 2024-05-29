Home
Paresh Rawal announces next film 'The Taj Story'

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, filming on the movie will begin from July 20.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 07:29 IST
New Delhi: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is set to star in The Taj Story.

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, filming on the movie will begin from July 20.

Rawal shared the announcement on his official X page.

"Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha. Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel , Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham Banner - Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd," the actor wrote on Tuesday.

Rawal's last big screen releases were 2023's Aankh Micholi and Shastry Viruddh Shastry.

Published 29 May 2024, 07:29 IST
