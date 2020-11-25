6 upcoming movies that might be game changers for Kollywood
The year 2020 was not a particularly eventful one for the Tamil film industry. The shoots of most major projects were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in an unprecedented situation. The central government ordered theatres to be closed as part of the lockdown, resulting in no new releases. Months later, theatres have been allowed to open and things appear to be returning to 'normal'. With December almost upon us, here is a look at six major movies that might prove to be game changers for Kollywood in the months to come.
- 1 /7
6 upcoming movies that might be game changers for Kollywood
- 2 /7
Annaatthe | 'Annaatthe', which is touted to be a gripping rural drama, has been directed by top filmmaker Siva and features Rajinikanth in a 'desi' new avatar. It has a stellar support cast that includes Khushboo, Meena, Nayanthara and 'Mahanati' actor Keerthy Suresh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
Indian 2 | The Shankar-directed biggie is the sequel to the 1996 classic 'Indian' and revolves around the journey of an aged freedom fighter. It has a stellar cast headlined by Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet. Credit: Twitter/@Shankar
- 4 /7
Master | 'Master' has been directed by Lokesh Kaagaraj and marks his first collaboration with mass hero Vijay. It reportedly revolves around the journey of a college professor with a past and features several action scenes. The biggie has an impressive cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and 'Petta' actor Malavika Mohanan. Credit: Twitter/@actorvijay
- 5 /7
Valimai | The film, which marks actor Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with 'Nerkonda Paarvai' helmer H Vinoth, is touted to be an action-packed thriller with a massy storyline. It features 'Thala' in a new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans for a variety of reasons. Credit: Facebook/@actorAjithFC
- 6 /7
Cobra | Vikram, who got his career back on track with the Kamal Haasan-backed 'Kadaram Kondan', will be hoping to score another hit with Ajay Gnanamuthu's 'Cobra'. The film, which features the veteran in a new avatar, is touted to be an actioner with quite a few 'never seen before' fight sequences. It marks cricketer Irfan Pathan's acting debut. Credit: Twitter/@arrahman
- 7 /7
Jagame Thandhiram | 'Jagame Thandhiram', one of the most talked-about Tamil movies in recent times, marks the first collaboration between maverick filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and powerhouse performer Dhanush. It features 'D' in the role of a gangster and is likely to be a paisa vasool affair for the target audience. Credit: DH Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Grammy nominations 2021: Snubs, quirks and twists
The short lists for the 63rd annual Grammy awards that celebrate music's best feature an eclectic mix of pop powerhouses, feisty chart-toppers and little-known underdogs. And, as usual, there was a laundry list of eyebrow-raising snubs and a bunch of straight up oddball nods. Here's a look at a list compiled by AFP on the kookier nominations and head-scratchers in this year's Grammy race:
- 1 /9
In Pics | Grammy nominations 2021: Snubs, quirks and twists
- 2 /9
BTS creates history | South Korean sensation BTS is one step closer to their dream of winning a Grammy Award as the band has been nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category by the Recording Academy for their chartbuster track 'Dynamite'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 3 /9
The Weeknd fails to make the cut | The Recording Academy notably sidelined Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd, an artist with three Grammys to his name. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Nicolas Padovani
- 4 /9
Lady Gaga 'relegated' to the pop categories | Gaga was relegated to the pop categories as was Harry Styles, whose trippy pop album 'Fine Line' and its provocative track 'Watermelon Sugar' garnered positive reviews. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 5 /9
Notable snubs | After dropping a widely praised album after a 14-year hiatus and a name change, The Chicks were also ignored, as was Bob Dylan, who this year released his first collection of original music in nearly a decade. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 6 /9
Fiona Apple makes an impact | Fiona Apple -- whose classic 'Criminal' won her Best New Artist in 1997 -- scored three nominations in the rock and alternative categories but was mysteriously dropped from the top fields. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 7 /9
Kanye West springs a surprise | A little less than a month after his chaotic presidential bid ended, Kanye West notched a 2021 Grammy nomination -- but it had nothing to do with rap. He is up for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, in recognition of his ode to evangelism 'Jesus Is King'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 8 /9
Coldplay make their presence felt | British anthemic pop-rock band Coldplay -- whose songs are perennial favorites of television show soundtracks and political campaigns -- scored a surprise Album of the Year nomination for its eighth studio work, 'Everyday Life'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 9 /9
John Prine gets a posthumous nomination | The 2021 field features a number of posthumous nominations, including two for the revered American songwriter John Prine, who died of coronavirus complications in April. Leonard Cohen, who died in 2016, received a Best Folk Album nomination for 'Thanks for the Dance', a collection of raw vocals the Canadian legend's son finished for him. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
American Music Awards 2020 winners: Taylor Swift, Doja Cat win big
The American Music Awards 2020, chosen by fans, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by actor Taraji P Henson. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
- 1 /8
American Music Awards 2020 winners: Taylor Swift, Doja Cat win big
- 2 /8
Artist of the Year | Taylor Swift. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 3 /8
New Artist of the Year | Doja Cat. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 4 /8
Collaboration of the Year | Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber '10,000 Hours'. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 5 /8
Favorite Social Artist | BTS. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 6 /8
Favorite Music Video | Taylor Swift For 'Cardigan'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 7 /8
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock | Taylor Swift. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 8 /8
Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B | Doja Cat. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Are you looking forward to these 10 upcoming Telugu movies?
There's no denying the fact 2020 has been a dull year for the Telugu film industry. Theatres across the country were closed as part of the Covid-19 lockdown while the release dates of several big-ticket movies had to be pushed back keeping in mind the 'health of the public'. With most films finally resuming shoots and things apparently returning to 'normal', here is a look at 10 major films to look forward to in the coming months.
- 1 /11
'RRR' to ' Pushpa': 10 upcoming Telugu movies to look forward to. Credit: Twitter/@RRRMovie
- 2 /11
RRR | The SS Rajamouli-directed 'Rise Roar Revolt' (RRR) is a period drama that revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. The film, touted to be 'bigger than the Baahubali franchise', features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the Tollywood heroes. The pan-India biggie has a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran. Credit:Twitter/@RRRMovie
- 3 /11
Pushpa | The Sukumar-directed 'Pushpa' has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks Allu Arjun's first collaboration with the 'Karnataka Crush' Rashmika Mandanna.The film reportedly revolves around smuggling and is likely to feature a gripping climax. Credit: IMDb
- 4 /11
Radhe Shyam | Prabhas, the star of the 'Baahubali' saga, will be seen alongside actor Pooja Hegde in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam. The film, shot by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar, has been shot across exotic locations and is likely to appeal to the 'Gen Y' audience. Credit: Twitter/@UV_Creations
- 5 /11
Sarkaru Vaari Paata | Mahesh Babu will be seen in a new avatar in the eagerly-awaited 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', directed by 'Geetha Govindam' helmer Parasuram. The action-entertainer is likely to appeal to the family audience and might help 'Prince' redefine his reel image. Credit: Twitter/urstrulyMahesh
- 6 /11
Acharya | The film, which is touted to be a commercial drama with religious undertones, features Chiranjeevi-Kajal Aggarwal as the lead pair. The biggie is likely to have a strong message, giving fans food for thought. Credit: Wikipedia Image
- 7 /11
Fighter | Young hero Vijay Deverakonda is set to make his Bollywood debut with this Hindi-Telugu bilingual , directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film has an impressive cast that includes Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. Credit: Screengrab/YouTube
- 8 /11
NBK 106 | Veteran actor Balakrishna will be seen in a 'massy' new avatar in the eagerly-awaited 'NBK 106', marking his third collaboration with top filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. Credit: Screengrab/YouTube
- 9 /11
Wild Dog | Actor Nagarjuna, who is going through a dull phase on the work front will be hoping to revive his fortune with the action-packed 'Wild Dog'. The film marks Saiyami Kher's return to the Telugu film industry. Credit: IMDb
- 10 /11
Vakeel Saab | Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the Dil Raju-backed 'Vakeel Saab', a remake of the Bollywood hit 'Pink'. The film revolves around the need to respect consent and highlights that 'no means no'. Credit: IMDb
- 11 /11
Love Story | Naga Chaitanya and powerhouse performer Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing screen space in 'Love Story', an intense drama about the romantic journey of a couple. It is expected to release in theatres early next year. Credit: Twitter/SaiPallavi
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
'KGF Chapter 2' to 'Roberrt': Upcoming Kannada movies to look forward to
There's no denying the fact that 2020 has not been a great year for movie buffs. The shoots of most major films were put on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic while theatres were closed as part of the nationwide lockdown. Months later, most big movies have resumed shooting while theatres have been allowed to operate with social distancing norms. With things returning to 'normal, here is a look at the major Kannada movies to look forward to in the coming months.
- 1 /8
'KGF Chapter 2' to 'Roberrt': Upcoming Kannada movies to look forward to
- 2 /8
KGF Chapter 2 | The pan-India biggie, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, features Yash in the lead role and revolves around the journey of 'Rocky Bhai'. The Prashanth Neel-directed magnum opus might hit the screens during Sankranti 2021. Credit: Twitter/@KGFChapter2
- 3 /8
Kotigobba 3 | The Sudeep-starrer is the third installment of the Kotigobba franchise and features 'Deepanna' in a new avatar. The film is touted to be an action-packed drama with mass elements. Credit: IMDb
- 4 /8
Phantom | Sudeep reportedly plays the role of a hunter in the Anup Bhandari-directed 'Phantom'. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Shraddha Srinath and Nirup Bhandari. Major portions of the film have been shot in Hyderabad. Credit:Twitter/Sudeep
- 5 /8
Bhajarangi 2 | A spiritual successor to the 2013 hit Bhajarangi, the film features Shivarajkumar in a fierce new avatar that has created a great deal of buzz among fans. It is reportedly set in a 'fantasy land' and contains references to tribal culture. Bhajarangi 2 stars Bhavana as the leading lady and is an important release for the powerhouse performer
- 6 /8
Yuvarathnaa | Featuring Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles, Yuvarathnaa is a massy actioner that might help 'Appu' add a new dimension to his career. The biggie has been directed by Santhosh Ananddram, best known for directing the 2017 blockbuster Raajakumara. Credit: IMDb
- 7 /8
James | Chethan Kumar's James has grabbed plenty of attention as it marks Puneeth's second collaboration with his Raajakumara co-star and noted actor Priya Anand. The film has been produced by Kishore Pathikonda and is likely to be a treat for the masses. Credit: Twitter/@PuneethRajkumar
- 8 /8
Roberrt | Sandalwood's favourite mass hero will be seen essaying the lead role in director Tharun Sudhir's 'Roberrt'. The film has an impressive cast that includes Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, Asha Bhat and Ravi Kishan. Credit: IMDb