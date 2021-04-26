Kollywood legend Rajinikanth was on Thursday conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 much to the delight of 'Thalaivar' fans. The veteran actor began his acting career with a key role in the 1975 release Apoorva Raagangal, directed by his mentor ace filmmaker K Balachander. He went on to consolidate his standing in the industry, emerging as the choice of the masses.

Here is a look at 10 timeless Rajinikanth movies and their IMDb ratings

