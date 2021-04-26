In Pics | Oscars 2021: Here are the winners in key categories
The Oscars 2021, which were held on Monday, proved to be a memorable event for movie buffs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the most talented names from the industry were vying for top honours this time around, which resulted in a keen contest in most categories. The best of the best walked away with the spoils when all was said and done. Here are the winners in the key categories.
In Pics | Oscars 2021: Here are the winners in key categories. Credit: Reuters Photo
Actor in a Leading Role | Anthony Hopkins |The veteran bagged the award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed movie 'The Father', which featured him in the role of an aged man dealing with Dementia | Credit: AFP Photo
Actress in a Leading Role | Frances McDormand | The veteran took home the Oscar for her work in the critically-acclaimed movie 'Nomadland', which revolved around what happens when the protagonist embraces a nomadic lifestyle following a setback | Credit: IMDb
Best Picture | Nomadland | The thought-provoking drama, which was based on a book of the same name, beat the likes of 'Minari' and 'The Father' to win the Oscar for 'Best Picture'. | Credit: IMDb
Actor in a Supporting Role | Daniel Kaluuya |The powerhouse performer played the role of the late American activist Fred Hampton in the biographical drama 'Judas and the Black Messiah', one of the most hard-hitting movies of the year. | Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Directing | Chloe Zhao |Zhao created history by becoming the first Woman of Colour to win the Oscar for 'Directing'. The Chinese filmmaker wielded the microphone for the well-received 'Nomadland' | Credit: AFP Photo
Actress in a Supporting Role | Youn Yuh-jung | The South Korean legend essayed the role of the caring grandmother in the immigration drama 'Minari', which broke the language barrier with its relatable plot | Credit: Reuters Photo
International Feature Film | Another Round | The Danish movie has been directed by Thomas Vinterberg and revolves around the unique concept of binge drinking. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Bo Larsen. | Credit: IMDb
In Pics | Oscars 2021 : Here are the nominees for 'Best Picture'
Credit: International New York Times
In a year that saw movie theaters boarded up due to Covid-19, eight new films that did reach our screens impressed Academy voters enough that they are in contention for Hollywood's biggest award -- the Oscar for best picture. Here are the eight movies battling for the top prize at Sunday's Oscars ceremony:
In Pics | Oscars 2021 : Here are the nominees for 'Best Picture' Credit: iStock Photo
The Father | Starring Anthony Hopkins and adapted by French playwright Florian Zeller from his own stage production, 'The Father' takes viewers on a terrifying voyage through the onset of dementia. | Credit: IMDb
Judas and the Black Messiah | A twist on the traditional biopic, the movie tells half of the story of slain Black Panther leader Fred Hampton from the perspective of the FBI informant who betrayed him. Credit: IMDb
Mank | The film is a black-and-white prestige drama bankrolled by Netflix that dramatises -- and heavily fictionalises -- the making of 'Citizen Kane'. | Credit: IMDb
Minari | Shot in both English and Korean, 'Minari' is in many ways a quintessential American story -- of scrappy immigrants trying to carve out a space for themselves, in this case, by growing Korean vegetables in 1980s Arkansas. | Credit: Screengrab/YouTube
Nomadland | A daring and distinctive blend of road movie, Western, drama and documentary, 'Nomadland' depicts a community of older Americans who live off the grid in run-down vans after losing everything in the global financial crisis. | Credit: IMDb
Promising Young Woman | Emerald Fennell's debut feature follows medical school dropout Cassie as she plots revenge on the former classmates responsible for the rape of her best friend.| Credit: IMDb
Sound of Metal | The indie revolves around a drummer who suffers hearing loss while also battling with addiction issues and features a sincere performance from actor Riz Ahmed. | Credit: IMDb
Chicago 7 | The political drama deals with the 1968 anti-Vietnam War protests that shook Chicago, and the police violence and bizarre trial that followed | Credit: IMDb
In Pics | BAFTA Awards 2021: Winners in key categories
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall. Below are the main winners of Britain's top film honours.
In Pics | BAFTA Awards 2021: Winners in key categories
Best Film| 'Nomadland'. Credit: IMDb
Outstanding British Film | 'Promising Young Woman'. Credit: IMDb
Director | Chloe Zhao | 'Nomadland'. Credit: Reuters Photo
Leading actor | Anthony Hopkins | 'The Father'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Leading Actress | Frances McDormand | 'Nomadland'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Supporting Actor | Daniel Kaluuya | 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Supporting Actress | Youn Yuh-jung | 'Minari'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Original Screenplay | 'Promising Young Woman'. Credit: IMDb
Adapted Screenplay |'The Father'. Credit: IMDb
In Pics | Have you seen these 10 classic Rajinikanth movies?
Kollywood legend Rajinikanth was on Thursday conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 much to the delight of 'Thalaivar' fans. The veteran actor began his acting career with a key role in the 1975 release Apoorva Raagangal, directed by his mentor ace filmmaker K Balachander. He went on to consolidate his standing in the industry, emerging as the choice of the masses.
Here is a look at 10 timeless Rajinikanth movies and their IMDb ratings
In Pics | Have you seen these 10 classic Rajinikanth movies? Credit: DH File photo
Apoorva Raagangal (7.5) | Rajinikanth made his debut with a relatively small role in the hard-hitting drama 'Apoorva Raagangal', which featured his future 'arch rival' actor Kamal Haasan in the lead. The star did justice to the complex character, proving that he had arrived.Credit: IMDb
Billa (7.4) | The film was a remake of the Bollywood hit 'Don' and featured Rajinikanth in two distinct roles-- a gangster and his lookalike. The actioner emerged as a commercial success and established the 'Superstar' as a bankable star.Credit: IMDb
Thee (6.6) | Rajinikanth reprised Amitabh Bachchan's role from' Deewaar' in the Tamil remake of the Bollywood classic and impressed fans with his raw intensity. 'Thee' had an impressive cast that included Suman, Manorama and Sowcar Janaki.Credit: Screengrab/YouTube
Thillu Mullu (8.6) | 'Superstar' essayed the lead role in the K Balachander-directed remake of the Bollywood classic 'Gol Maal'. The actor impressed fans with his comic timing proving that he is versatility personified. Credit: IMDb
Moondru Mugam (7.2) | Rajinikanth played three distinct roles in the action-packed 'Moondru Mugam', giving proof of his acting prowess. The film was later remade in Hindi as 'John Jani Janardhan' with the actor reprising his role from the original version. Credit: Wikipedia
Mannan (7.2) | Rajini played the role of a self-made man of the masses in the Tamil remake of the Kannada classic 'Anuraga Aralithu', hitting it out of the park with his spirited performance. His scenes with 'Lady Amitabh' Vijayashanthi were a highlight of the blockbuster. Credit: IMDb
Baashha (8.2) | 'Baashha' featured Rajinikanth in the role of an auto driver with a past and emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career. The film was loosely based on the Bollywood movie 'Hum' and soon attained cult status. Young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's 'Petta' was perceived to be a tribute to Suresh Krissna's magnum opus. Credit: IMDb
Muthu (7.6) | The masala entertainer emerged as a blockbuster while receiving rave reviews and established Rajinikanth as the undisputed king of the box office. It was later dubbed in Japanese as 'Muthu Odoru Maharaja', which established Rajinikanth as an international sensation. The cast included Meena, Sarath Babu and Raghuvaran. Credit: YouTube
Padayappa (8.1) | The KS Ravikumar-directed movie opened to a thunderous response at the box office and soon attained cult status. Rajinikanth's massy performance and his crackling chemistry with a feisty Ramya Krishnan were the major highlights of the biggie. Credit: IMDb
Chandramukhi (7.1) | Rajinikanth suffered a setback when the 2002 release Baba underperformed at the box office and failed to impress fans. He bounced back in style with 'Chandramukhi', a remake of the Malayalam movie 'Manichitrathazhu'. His larger-than-life screen presence and massy action scenes added a new dimension to the film. Credit:YouTube
In Pics | 9 unforgettable Christopher Plummer movies
Canadian acttor Christopher Plummer, who passed away on Friday, was an insperable part of the film industry. He impressed fans with his sincere performances and stellar body of work. Here is a look at nine movies, which prove he was an artiste par excellence.
In Pics | 9 unforgettable Christopher Plummer movies
'Sound of Music' | The actor played a stuffy Austrian naval officer and widowed father in the film version of the musical The Sound of Music, and he became a bona fide movie star. In the decades that followed, Plummer would sometimes dismiss the film, one of his biggest box office hits, as cloying and simplistic. Credit: IMDb.
'Beginners' | Plummer became the oldest actor ever to win an Academy Award when he took home his first Oscar at 82 for writer-director Mike Mills’ semi-autobiographical drama 'Beginners'. He plays Hal, a septuagenarian who belatedly comes out as gay and subsequently strengthens his bond with his mixed-up middle-aged son Oliver. Credit: AFP Photo.
'The Silent Partner' | Plummer was proud of his Canadian roots, and though he worked all over the world, he frequently returned to make movies with some of his home country’s finest filmmakers. In the cult favorite 'The Silent Partner', he plays a brutal thief who matches wits with a devious bank teller (Elliott Gould) after a heist goes awry. Credit: IMDb.
'Murder By Decree' | Another venerable Canadian director, Bob Clark, guided Plummer through one of his juiciest roles, playing Sherlock Holmes in a movie about the Jack the Ripper murders. James Mason plays the part of Dr. Watson, while Donald Sutherland plays the real-life medium Robert Lees, who claimed to have solved the case via psychic visions. But the star of the show is of course Plummer, who conveys the steely persistence of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth, but also gives the character a bit of joyful bounce whenever he gets to outsmart somebody. Credit: IMDb.
'An American Tail' | One of Plummer’s most useful tools as a performer was his voice: deep and resonant, with just enough rasp to add a little edge. He was in-demand as a voice-over artist for documentaries and commercials; and he brought gusto to several classic animated films, including 'Up' and 'My Dog Tulip'. His first turn in a cartoon was a charmingly kooky one, playing a French pigeon who encourages the hero to follow his dreams by singing the can-do ditty 'Never Say Never'. Credit: IMDb.
'The Insider' | In this docudrama about how the tobacco industry’s lawyers pressured the producers of the CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes, Plummer plays reporter Mike Wallace, known and feared for his dogged interviewing style. The actor doesn’t attempt a Wallace impression. Instead he embodies the contradictions of a famous journalist, who believes in the pursuit of truth but also fears losing corporate sponsorship. Credit: IMDb.
'Knives Out' | In one of Plummer’s final performances, he plays a popular mystery novelist whose accidental death causes problems for his greedy, scheming family. Plummer’s character Harlan Thrombey only appears in flashbacks, but his friendship with his nurse Marta (Ana de Armas) — and his keen understanding of his heirs’ failings — help to fill writer-director Rian Johnson’s clever murder plot with both genuine warmth and a sharp point-of-view. Harlan comes across as so wise and so kind that the audience will believe anything he says. Credit: IMDb.
'The Thorn Birds' | Plummer notched one of the 11 Emmy nominations earned by this popular TV miniseries adaptation of Colleen McCullough’s novel. (He lost the “Outstanding Supporting Actor” award to his castmate, Richard Kiley.) Reunited with Duke, who had directed The Silent Partner, Plummer plays a very different kind of character: a high-ranking Catholic Church official who mentors a young priest (Richard Chamberlain) struggling with his desire for a woman (Rachel Ward) in the Australian farmlands. The elder archbishop has a small but vital part to play in this sweeping saga, serving as a voice of conscience and compassion to a man in spiritual crisis. Credit: IMDb.
'The Last Station' | It took until 2010 — 52 years after his movie debut — before Plummer picked up his first Oscar nomination, for playing Tolstoy in writer-director Michael Hoffman’s adaptation of the Jay Parini novel The Last Station. The story is set during the last year of the Russian author’s life, and mostly concerns how his wife Sofya (Helen Mirren) battled with her husband’s devotees over whether his work should fall into the public domain after he died. Credit: IMDb.