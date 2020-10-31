RIP Sean Connery: Rare photos from life of the 'Original Bond'
UPDATED : Oct 31 2020, 22:34 IST
Hollywood legend Sean Connery, the original face of the James Bond film series, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, much to the shock of countless movie buffs. The 90-year-old enjoyed an enviable fan-following due to his engaging performances and outspoken nature. Here is a look at some of the major moments from his illustrious career.
Connery is seen enjoying a game of Golf in his basement in this rare photograph that was clicked nearly a month before the release of the first 'Bond film' Dr No, which hit the screens in October 1962.| Credit: Chris Ware/Keystone/Getty Images.
The debonair actor acted alongside Serbian star Nadja Regin in the commercially- successful Goldfinger, the third film of the James Bond series | Credit: Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Connery acted with Pamela 'Miss Moneypenny' Salem, who is on the left in this photo, and Barbara Carrera in the 1983 release Never Say Never Again, which marked his final appearance as James Bond. |Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
French actor Claudine Auger starred alongside the Connery in the 1965 release Thunderball, which was backed by Eon Productions. The two got along quite well during the promotions of the ambitious movie. | Credit: Keystone/Getty Images
The Academy Award-winning actor shared a good rapport with co-star Honor Blackman while working on Goldfinger. The English actor played Connery's love interest in the Bond film, impressing fans with her performance | Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Image
Do you remember these Rajan-Nagendra melodies?
UPDATED : Oct 17 2020, 11:53 IST
Sandalwood | DH Entertainment |
Rajan, the music composer who died on Sunday (October 12), was the elder of two brothers who produced stylish Kannada film songs for close to five decades.
Rajan-Nagendra excelled at two styles: love songs with upbeat orchestral arrangements, and sentimental songs that drew on classical and sugama sangeeta traditions. Here is a selection that shows how they produced wholesome popular music.
Baanallu Neene, Bhuviyallu Neene | Perhaps no other song showcases the sweet of Rajan-Nagendra as this solo from Bayalu Daari (1977). Sung by S Janaki and based on raga Shudh Kalyan, it has the same lilt as Rasika balma from Chori Chori and Yaava janmada maitri from Gowri. The ornamentations are evocative of thumri and bhavageete singing. You hear similar cadences in Karunaalu baa belake, a bhavageete sung by Rathnamala Prakash to a Mysore Ananthaswamy tune, also based on Shuddh Kalyan.
Naavaaduva Nudiye Kannada Nudi | Rajan-Nagendra reigned in the 1970s, contributing significantly to the box-office success of many films. Gandhada Gudi (1973) brought Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan together on screen for the first and last time. One song from this film, Naavaaduva Nudiye Kannada Nudi, has outlasted the others, becoming an anthem. No Rajyotsava is complete, to this day, without this P B Sreenivas solo being played on the radio and sung at street-corner celebrations.| Credit: IMDb
Ninna Mareyalaare | The toss-up for best song in the Rajkumar-Lakshmi starrer Naa Ninna Mareyalaare is between Ellelli Nodali and the title song, both flamboyant melodies. Chi Udayashankar developed an easy Kannada idiom for his lyrics, and Rajan-Nagendra excelled at turning them into breezy numbers. Sample two lines from Ninna Mareyalaare, beginning Nooru maatu eke olavige... (Lakshmi: Why speak a hundred words? A look is enough in love. Rajkumar: Your picture fills my eyes/I can’t even find my way.) Notice the almost total absence of the tabla in many of Rajan-Nagendra love songs after this film. They used drums and congas instead.| Credit: IMDb
Notadaage Nageya Meeti | For Parasangada Gendethimma (1976), starring Lokesh and Reeta Anchan, Rajan-Nagendra attempted a switch in style, as seen in this song. The ‘70s was a decade of experimentation, and B V Karanth and C Aswath were making folk music-inspired background scores for films based on critically acclaimed literary works. The big names of Kannada literature, including Bhyrappa, Karnad, Ananthamurthy, Lankesh, were in one way or the other engaging with cinema as a form. For Gendethimma, based on a story by Krishna Alanahalli, Rajan-Nagendra created a score inspired by the ‘arthouse’ music of the time. Tera eri ambaradaage was the other big radio favourite, and both songs were written by Doddarange Gowda in a rustic dialect that starkly contrasted with Chi Udayashankar’s urban idiom.| Credit: Twitter
Baadi Hoda Balliyinda | Rajan-Nagendra didn’t make too many melancholic songs, and this one, from Eradu Kanasu, is perhaps the best among the few that they did. Sung by P B Sreenivas, it is shot on Rajkumar, who plays a brooding professor. A couple of Chi Udayashankar’s lines are inspired by the Basavanna vachana ‘Ole hatti uridade’, and the lyrics again stand out for their craft. Indu enage Govinda is a Raghavendra Swami devaranama based on ragas Bhairavi and Ranjani, and Poojisalende would fall in the ‘semi-classical’ category. With the sensuous Tam nam tam nam, these songs showcase S Janaki’s versatility. And the duet Endenu ninnanu maretu would any day make it to the ‘greatest Kannada film songs of all time’ list | Credit: IMDb
Olida Jeeva joteyaliralu | Rajan-Nagendra made music for a series of Anant Nag-Lakshmi romance dramas, directed by Dorai-Bhagavan, and this song is from Benkiya Bale (1983). The director-duo was prolific, making 50 films, and fond of this composer-duo. The songs Rajan-Nagendra created for Anant Nag-Lakshmi films hark back to the bhavageete style. Olida jeeva is based on raga Hamsanandi, popular in that season, with Ilaiyaraaja using it for Raga deepam etrum in the Tamil film Payanangal Mudivathillai (1982) and the Telugu film Vedam anuanuvulo naadam (1983). Rajan-Nagendra’s Nudisalu neenu from Gaali Maatu (1981) adapts the movements of raga Jogkauns. SPB and S Janaki, who sang these numbers, were an inseparable part of Rajan-Nagendra projects. | Credit: IMDb
Neera Bittu Nelada Mele | Among the Vishnuvardhan films Rajan-Nagendra scored music for, Hombisilu (1978), with lyrics by Geethapriya, had some of their most popular songs. Neera bittu and Jeeva veene are songs with SPB at his youthful best. This is also the film where the composers arrived at a distinctive sound that delighted in an orchestra of soaring violins and flutes, and an occasional sax passage. Rajkumar sang some of Rajan-Nagendra’s most delightful songs. Girikanye (1977) showed how Rajkumar brought his theatrical, spoken-word interjections to their cheerful tunes. Nagu nagutaa nee baruve and Thai thai thai thai bangaari are happy numbers, continuing in the upbeat mood of Kalla Kulla (1975), in which ‘Naa haadalu’ and ‘Sutta mutta yaaroo illa’ stood out | Credit: IMDb
Yaaru Yaaru Nee Yaaru | Sung by composer Nagendra and Jamuna Rani, this is a fun song, with the focus on comedian Narasimha Raju. The brothers debuted in 1952, and this song was featured in Ratnamanjari, which came 10 years later. Their sense of spooky drama returned when they composed Bidenu ninna paada, this time for horror film Naa Ninna Bidalaare (1979), in which the heroine is in a frenzy to fight off a malevolent spirit. Some songs made early in their career are remembered fondly: Halliyaadarenu Shiva (Mayor Muthanna, 1969) for its stoic musing and simple melody, and Aadu aata aadu (Kulla Agent 000, 1972) for being the only Kannada song sung by Kishore Kumar| Credit: Twitter/@sharadasrinidhi
Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018
UPDATED : Apr 02 2018, 18:52 ISTMalaika Arora | bollywood | Sonakshi Sinha | Neetu Chandra | Yami Gautam | |
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and designer Nandita Mahtani pose at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018 in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo
News in Pics, October 31: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 31 2020, 07:46 ISTGreece | Turkey | Halloween | Mexico city | Earthquake | Black Lives Matter | United States | Joe Biden | US Presidential Elections 2020 | Germany | France | India |
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on October 30, killing at least 22 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. Credit: AFP Photo
A dog stands on the roof of a house as a skeleton sculpture is seen on a street in a neighbourhood ahead of the traditional celebration of Day of the Dead amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman holds a BLM (Black Lives Matter sign) in front of the location where Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police on October 29, 2020, on October 30, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
With a socially distanced audience of supporters and journalists, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Credit: AFP Photo
Waitresses of the Bonn Pantheon, one of Germany's most prestigious revue theatres clean and disinfect the tables in the empty hall following the next to last cabaret performance before a one month lock-down in Germany due to the spread of the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bonn, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man dressed as a banana holds a yoga pose during a Halloween costume goat yoga event, with goats from the Walnut Creek Farm, at the Ease Yoga and Cafe in Alexandria, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
In Saint-Martin-Vesubie, near Nice, the devastating floods at the beginning of October destroyed an entire section of the cemetery, leaving a gaping void. Credit: AFP Photo
Citizens of Chile voted by a landslide in a referendum to throw out their dictatorship-era constitution, blamed for the jarring economic and social inequalities that led to months of violent protests. Credit: AFP Photo
Hindu devotees pay respect to an idol of Bhagwan Valmiki at the illuminated Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Ram Tirath, some 15 km from Amritsar, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Sanskrit poet Bhagwan Valimiki Jayanti. Credit: AFP Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
UPDATED : Oct 31 2020, 07:28 IST
IPL 2020 | Cricket | Kings XI Punjab | KXIP | Rajasthan Royals | RR | Dubai |
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Friday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from KXIP vs RR
Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals bowls during match 50 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 30th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals drops the catch of Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals takes the catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI Punjab attempts to take a catch during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals dives to get back into the crease during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals run out during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI