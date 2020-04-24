Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut over terrorist remark

Complaint filed against Kangana over terrorist remark

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 11:34 ist

A complaint has been filed with police against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly referring to members of a particular community as terrorists in a video released in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, an official said on Friday.

The complaint was filed by a lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, at the suburban Amboli Police Station on Wednesday.

The Twitter account of Chandel, who is also the 33-year-old actor's manager, recently got suspended for alleged hate speech.

According to the complaint, while supporting her sister, Kangana, in the video, allegedly referred to members of a particular community as "terrorist", the official said.

Kangana had released the video some time ago.

Following the release of the video, Deshmukh submitted an application to the Amboli police seeking registration of a case against the actor, the official said.

