Actress Pooja Gandhi to marry as per ‘Mantra Mangalya’ today

Bengaluru: Popularly known as 'male hudugi’ (rain girl) for her role in 'Mungaru Male', actor Pooja Gandhi will exchange wedding vows with businessman Vijay Ghorpade, through 'Mantra Mangalya' on Wednesday.
She announced the marriage in a handwritten letter in Kannada.
'Mantra Mangalya' is Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s vision of a model of marriage outside religious and orthodoxical practices.
It does not allow dowry and lavish weddings — expenses are minimal. The couple exchange vows in Kannada and there is no priest. The elder members of the family or friends of the couple officiate the marriage. Marriages across caste and religion are recognised.