Prabhas' 'Salaar' registers record opening day figures of Rs 178.7 crore

The opening figure of 'Salaar' also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 -- 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', which had earned Rs 106 crore and Rs 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, as well as Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' with Rs 116 crore on the first day.