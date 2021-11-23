Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares avatar from 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the character look of her new avatar in The Matrix Resurrections on Instagram.

Priyanka, who was missing from the first poster of the film but made an intriguing appearance in the trailer, posted, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21.”

The poster she shared features her dressed in a printed jacket teamed up with loose pants and knee-high boots and her hair tied in braided short buns.

The upcoming fourth chapter in the popular sci-fi film franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, is written and helmed by Lana Wachowski, who, along with her sister Lilly Wachowski, directed the previous three titles -- The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of Neo in the Warner Bros Pictures-backed movie series.

However, further details of Priyanka's character in the film are still under wraps.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris. The film is slated for worldwide release in theatres on December 22.

