Producer needs to recover the money: Director Mahesh Narayanan on OTT release for 'Malik'

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan says that he has no issues with his latest movie Malik releasing digitally as this decision was taken to benefit the producers amid the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the hybrid model, the practice of films premiering on OTT and in theatres on the same day, may help the industry find its mojo in the coming years.

How did Malik materialise?

Malik was the first Idea I discussed with Fahadh a few years ago. Things, however, did not work out that time because of budget issues. It is a social story about how people are affected by local politics. It spans from 1955 to 2018 and is set in areas I grew up in.



Judging by the trailer, the film features strong socio-political undertones.



Ideally, this should be viewed as a work of fiction as the characters are not inspired by anyone. That said, we are aware that it deals with sensitive issues .



How happy are you about the film being released on OTT and not in theatres?

We had it ready for release last year in February but the April date did not materialise. It has been ready for over 18 months so keeping the film in the cans for such a long time does not make sense as the producer needs to get back the money especially as the film's budget is on the higher side. This was a collective decision.

What's your take on the OTT vs theatres debate?

Some people say that OTT will overtake cinema/theatre in the near future but nothing like this will happen. Both will co-exist as they are different platforms. Once the pandemic ends things will be back to normal. That said, the hybrid model will be the key to the industry's survival in the coming years.

This is your third film with 'FaFa' after Take Off and CU Soon. What type of a rapport do you share with him?

I have known him for a long time as I worked as an editor before becoming a filmmaker. We grew up together and are like friends. He plays an older character in the film, which is something that he has never done before. This is a challenging project for him and he has put in a lot of effort for the film.

Are you open to collaborating with actors apart from Fahadh?

If I work in a different industry, I will go in that direction. Everything boils down to the situation.

Do we get to see you helm a larger-than-life film like Baahubali in the near future?

I am not a fan of commercial period dramas as I want cinema to be realistic and local. Even if I make a period film it will be realistic.