'Pushpa 2' teaser shakes up internet, garners 85 million views in record time

Celebrating Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers released the much-anticipated teaser of the globally awaited commercial potboiler, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The glimpse released on Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s birthday has made everyone rave about it and has taken social media by storm, and fans and celebrities couldn’t stop talking about it.

Generating positive chatter everywhere the teaser exploded onto the digital world and the response to the teaser is as massive as the anticipation among audiences for the film. The teaser has built euphoria and has garnered 85 million views with 1.2 million likes in just 24 hours of its release.

Celebrting the milestone, the makers took to social media and wrote;

“It is #PushpaRaj’s WORLD & RULE, we are just living in it 💥💥 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser TRENDING #1 on YouTube with 85M+ REAL-TIME VIEWS & 1.2M+ LIKES 🔥

Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥💥 (sic)