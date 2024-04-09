'Pushpa 2' teaser shakes up internet, garners 85 million views in record time

Celebrating Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers released the much-anticipated teaser of the globally awaited commercial potboiler, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The glimpse released on Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s birthday has made everyone rave about it and has taken social media by storm, and fans and celebrities couldn’t stop talking about it.
Generating positive chatter everywhere the teaser exploded onto the digital world and the response to the teaser is as massive as the anticipation among audiences for the film. The teaser has built euphoria and has garnered 85 million views with 1.2 million likes in just 24 hours of its release.
Celebrting the milestone, the makers took to social media and wrote;
“It is #PushpaRaj’s WORLD & RULE, we are just living in it 💥💥 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser TRENDING #1 on YouTube with 85M+ REAL-TIME VIEWS & 1.2M+ LIKES 🔥
Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥💥 (sic)
The teaser gave a glimpse of the mind-blowing avatar of the impactful superstar Allu Arjun leaving everyone asking for more. Teaser also showed Allu Arjun’s entry as the iconic Pushpa Raj and the background score left everyone whistling out.
The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film, a festival to honor the Hindu Tribal goddesses celebrated in Telangana.
Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film, and the teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the color play that the director has beautifully portrayed.
Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in pivotal roles.
(Published 09 April 2024, 11:14 IST)