'Pushpa 2: The Rule' marks Rashmika Mandanna's birthday with enticing poster

Amidst the mounting fervor for Pushpa 2: The Rule, the makers released the latest poster featuring the ‘National Crush of India’ Rashmika Mandanna aka 'Srivalli', on her birthday, amplifying the excitement for the teaser's release on April 8.

Marking Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers of the film dropped her first look from the movie. In the first look, Rashmika is seen in a beautiful saree exuding sheer elegance and confidence with her marvellous expression. The Pushpa 2 team wished the actress and wrote:

Wishing the 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏'𝒔 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒃 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday 🫰🏻

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th 🔥

#PushpaMassJaathara 💥

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.

Icon Star @alluarjun @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries @PushpaMovie" (sic)