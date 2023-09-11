Home
Homeentertainment

'Pushpa2: The Rule' to release worldwide on August 15 next year

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the release date of the movie on X.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 12:18 IST

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres worldwide next year on August 15, the makers announced Monday.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the first installment Pushpa 1: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the release date of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'Mark the Date... 15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide Pushpa Raj is coming back to conquer the box office,' the post read.

The announcement comes weeks after lead star Arjun won the best actor National Award for Pushpa 1: The Rise.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad, who also won the National Award for best music direction (songs) for the part one, will be returning for the sequel as well. Arjun's first look from the upcoming film was unveiled earlier this year on the occasion of his 41st birthday.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Actors Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh round out the cast.

(Published 11 September 2023, 12:18 IST)
