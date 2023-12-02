Puttanna Kanagal and the caste perspective

Secondly, there is a parallel comic romance set among the working class (with Dwarakish) and there is no discernible link between the main story and this subplot; it is as if the two classes were consigned to stories appropriate to their hierarchical status (high melodrama and comedy)! It shows the young heiress wooed by the man for her father’s wealth and she rejecting him on discovering it — which is radical for the time. Still, caste features covertly in the story although it is not visible at first glance. The suitor’s avarice is contrasted with the generosity of the heroine’s father (K S Ashwath), who has paid for his higher education abroad. I would interpret the man’s real failing as not following his prescribed caste attribute — to value learning and not wealth.