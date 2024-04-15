Raj Thackeray, Baba Siddique, Rahul Kanal, Mahesh Manjrekar visit Salman Khan after firing incident in Mumbai

The recent firing incident at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, sent shockwaves through the showbiz. However, in the aftermath of the incident, several notable personalities from various fields have come forward to express their solidarity and support to the 'Bhai of Bollywood'.