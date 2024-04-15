Raj Thackeray, Baba Siddique, Rahul Kanal, Mahesh Manjrekar visit Salman Khan after firing incident in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray visited the actor and enquired about safety and security.
Politician Baba Siddique was one of the notoable personalities to visit Salman Khan at the Galaxy Apartment to stand in solidarity with Salman Khan.
Politician Rahul Kanal also visited Salman Khan and expressed his concern for his well-being.
Mahesh Manjrekar, Salman's close friend, also arrived at Galaxy Apartment in the evening.
President of the Mumbai Cricket Association Amol Kale also paid a visit to Salman Khan after the firing incident.
Sohail Khan also visited his brother Salman Khan and parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan after the news of firing was reported.
Arpita Khan arrived at Galaxy Apartment accompanied by her husband, Aayush Sharma.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan also visited Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in times of crisis.
(Published 15 April 2024, 09:35 IST)