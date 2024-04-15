JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Raj Thackeray, Baba Siddique, Rahul Kanal, Mahesh Manjrekar visit Salman Khan after firing incident in Mumbai

The recent firing incident at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, sent shockwaves through the showbiz. However, in the aftermath of the incident, several notable personalities from various fields have come forward to express their solidarity and support to the 'Bhai of Bollywood'.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 09:35 IST

Follow Us

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray visited the actor and enquired about safety and security.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray visited the actor and enquired about safety and security.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Politician Baba Siddique was one of the notoable personalities to visit Salman Khan at the Galaxy Apartment to stand in solidarity with Salman Khan.

Politician Baba Siddique was one of the notoable personalities to visit Salman Khan at the Galaxy Apartment to stand in solidarity with Salman Khan.

Credit: PTI

Politician Rahul Kanal also visited Salman Khan and expressed his concern for his well-being.

Politician Rahul Kanal also visited Salman Khan and expressed his concern for his well-being.

Credit: Instagram/@rahulnarainkanal

Mahesh Manjrekar, Salman's close friend, also arrived at Galaxy Apartment in the evening.

Mahesh Manjrekar, Salman's close friend, also arrived at Galaxy Apartment in the evening.

Credit: Special Arrangement

President of the Mumbai Cricket Association Amol Kale also paid a visit to Salman Khan after the firing incident.

President of the Mumbai Cricket Association Amol Kale also paid a visit to Salman Khan after the firing incident.

Credit: Instagram/@amol_kale76

Sohail Khan also visited his brother Salman Khan and parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan after the news of firing was reported.

Sohail Khan also visited his brother Salman Khan and parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan after the news of firing was reported.

Credit: Instagram/@@beingsalmankhan

Arpita Khan arrived at Galaxy Apartment accompanied by her husband, Aayush Sharma.

Arpita Khan arrived at Galaxy Apartment accompanied by her husband, Aayush Sharma.

Credit: Instagram/@arpitakhansharma

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan also visited Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in times of crisis.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan also visited Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in times of crisis.

Credit: Instagram/@arbaazkhanofficial

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 April 2024, 09:35 IST)
Entertainment NewsSalman Khanfiring

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT