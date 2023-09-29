Rajkummar Rao’s beach cleanup initiative inspires fans & followers

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has impressed audiences with his acting skills time and again. He is a role model for the younger generation, showcasing that he is not just a hero on the silver screen but also in real life.
As the festive season drew close, he actively participated in a beach cleanup initiative post-Ganpati visarjan at Juhu Beach.
Even for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations, he made headlines for making an eco-friendly Ganesha idol, emphasizing the need for sustainable festivities. After the celebrations, he didn't stop there. Rajkummar attended a beach cleanup drive post-Ganpati visarjan, setting a strong example for his fans and followers.
His initiative was not just about cleaning up a beach; it was a powerful statement about the importance of environmental responsibility. His hands-on involvement and genuine concern for the environment were evident, setting a shining example for his fans and fellow actors in the industry.
As Rajkummar Rao balances his passion for acting and environmental responsibility, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects. He recently shared a glimpse of his forthcoming project, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video' and has other exciting ventures like 'Stree 2', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'SRI' in the pipeline.