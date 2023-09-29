Rajkummar Rao’s beach cleanup initiative inspires fans & followers

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has impressed audiences with his acting skills time and again. He is a role model for the younger generation, showcasing that he is not just a hero on the silver screen but also in real life.

As the festive season drew close, he actively participated in a beach cleanup initiative post-Ganpati visarjan at Juhu Beach.

Even for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations, he made headlines for making an eco-friendly Ganesha idol, emphasizing the need for sustainable festivities. After the celebrations, he didn't stop there. Rajkummar attended a beach cleanup drive post-Ganpati visarjan, setting a strong example for his fans and followers.